    State of emergency declared in Akron, Ohio following fatal police shooting

    02:57
State of emergency declared in Akron, Ohio following fatal police shooting

02:57

A state of emergency is now declared in Akron, Ohio after protesters took to the streets over a fatal police shooting. The city released body camera footage of the moment eight officers unleashed a barrage of bullets on one 25-year-old man who was unarmed. Many are protesting and demanding justice for Jayland Walker, the victim. Authorities say that Walker had roughly 60 wounds on his body.July 5, 2022

