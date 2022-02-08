State of emergency in Ottawa as truckers protest Covid vaccine mandate
01:59
The mayor of Ottawa has declared a state of emergency over a protest demanding the end of Canada’s vaccine requirement for truckers crossing the U.S.-Canada border. The demonstration, dubbed the Freedom Convoy, has left the city paralyzed for more than a week.Feb. 8, 2022
U.S. speedskater Casey Dawson races to Beijing after clearing Covid-19 protocols
01:34
