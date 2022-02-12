State of emergency over trucker protests

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
State of emergency over trucker protests01:48
UP NEXT
Nine officers wounded in Phoenix shootout01:29
Pfizer delays FDA request for Covid vaccine for kids under 502:05
Biden expected to vet final Supreme Court candidates this weekend01:22
Online gambling makes sports betting easier than ever, alarming addiction experts02:15
Madison Chock and Evan Bates’ Olympic journey is a love story02:18
U.S. warns Russia could invade Ukraine before end of Olympics02:33
Bob Saget likely died after an accidental fall, autopsy report says01:27
Inside the massive Super Bowl security preparations01:45
Canada trucker protests impacting U.S. manufacturing01:31
NBC News Exclusive: One-on-one with President Biden08:46
Sources: White House records show gaps in Trump’s phone calls on Jan. 602:03
Biden on Supreme Court nominee: he's done a 'deep dive' on 'about four people'01:14
New York joins growing number of states lifting mask mandates02:28
Goodell says NFL will address allegations of racist hiring practices01:41
McCarthy responds to RNC’s Jan. 6 ‘legitimate political discourse’ characterization01:33
Army investigation faults Biden admin. for chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal02:00
Congress facing growing pressure over lawmakers trading stocks01:28
Teams USA’s Chloe Kim faced highs and lows on the path to Beijing02:26
Team USA athlete welcomes baby girl while competing in Beijing Olympics01:25
State of emergency over trucker protests01:48
An entire Canadian province is under a state of emergency as trucker protests over Covid-19 vaccine mandates grow, driving millions of dollars of trade to a standstill.Feb. 12, 2022
Now Playing
State of emergency over trucker protests01:48
UP NEXT
Nine officers wounded in Phoenix shootout01:29
Pfizer delays FDA request for Covid vaccine for kids under 502:05
Biden expected to vet final Supreme Court candidates this weekend01:22
Online gambling makes sports betting easier than ever, alarming addiction experts02:15
Madison Chock and Evan Bates’ Olympic journey is a love story02:18