State of the Union address is high-stakes moment for Biden
March 8, 202402:36

State of the Union address is high-stakes moment for Biden

02:36

In his speech, Mr. Biden will address a broad range of issues, including the economy, the border crisis, and the Israel-Hamas war. The speech comes as most Americans think the country is headed in the wrong direction. NBC News' Peter Alexander reports.March 8, 2024

