States advance a deal with Purdue and Sackler family over opioid crisis

The Sacklers will pay more than $4.3 billion dollars of what's expected to be an $8 billion settlement, with $750 million being set aside for individuals. Nine states and Washington, DC oppose the deal, though they're not expected to be able to stop it. Sandy Blankenship, whose adoptive daughter was born dependent on opioids, tells NBC News' Kate Snow that there's no amount of money that would compensate for the lifelong therapy her daughter will need.