    States incorporating AAPI history in K-12 curriculum

Nightly News

States incorporating AAPI history in K-12 curriculum

To help stop anti-Asian hate from inside the classroom, more states are looking to implement a K-12 curriculum that includes the contributions, history and heritage of the AAPI community. In New Jersey, Chinese-American high school senior Christina Huang joined the effort last year to push for a law in her state requiring AAPI history be taught in public schools. Four other states are working on similar bills.May 31, 2022

