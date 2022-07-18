Steve Bannon charged with contempt of Congress for ignoring Jan. 6 committee subpoena

Steve Bannon, a former aide to President Trump, is being charged with contempt of Congress for refusing to obey a subpoena from the House January 6th committee for documents and testimony. Bannon is insisting that he could not comply, saying a lawyer for the former president directed him not to, citing executive privilege. However, the judge tossed out that defense, saying it’s not clear that Trump’s lawyer ever told him that.July 18, 2022