    Steve Bannon found guilty for refusing to comply with January 6th committee

    01:31
Nightly News

Steve Bannon found guilty for refusing to comply with January 6th committee

01:31

Steve Bannon was found guilty on two counts for refusing to provide testimony and documents to the committee investigating the Capitol riot. Bannon’s lawyers didn’t call any witnesses, instead urging the judge to throw the case out. The lawyers argued that the government failed to prove that he intentionally refused to comply. Bannon will be sentenced in October, which will likely result in jail time. Bannon’s lawyers say that he will appeal.July 22, 2022

