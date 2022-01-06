Stopping by CES as a hologram to witness the future of tech
01:18
Share this -
copied
A new generation of personalized tech was on display at CES, the biggest consumer tech show, with a goal of transporting us into a virtual world. NBC News’ Jo Ling Kent beamed into CES as a hologram using PORTL technology to show us the future.Jan. 6, 2022
Motorists stranded on icy I-95 help feed others trapped in their cars
01:20
Now Playing
Stopping by CES as a hologram to witness the future of tech
01:18
UP NEXT
Inside the ‘Stop the Steal’ movement amid concerns over midterm elections
03:17
Inside the FBI’s January 6 investigation
02:58
At least 12 killed in Philadelphia row home fire
01:06
Schools see jump in disruptions in first week after the holidays