IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Motorists stranded on icy I-95 help feed others trapped in their cars

    01:20
  • Now Playing

    Stopping by CES as a hologram to witness the future of tech

    01:18
  • UP NEXT

    Inside the ‘Stop the Steal’ movement amid concerns over midterm elections

    03:17

  • Inside the FBI’s January 6 investigation

    02:58

  • At least 12 killed in Philadelphia row home fire

    01:06

  • Schools see jump in disruptions in first week after the holidays

    02:22

  • CDC panel recommends booster shot for kids ages 12 to 15

    02:49

  • Biden under pressure as U.S. hits 1 million Covid cases in a day amid testing shortage

    02:46

  • Virginia drivers stranded on snow-packed I-95

    02:19

  • Inside Covid testing lab as cases surge

    01:53

  • Record number of Americans quit their jobs in November

    00:47

  • Capitol police chief on what has changed since Jan 6. attack

    01:42

  • Texas realtor speaks on role in Jan. 6 attack

    03:58

  • BlackBerry pulls the plug on its classic phone

    01:32

  • Super Bowl champ who worked on Covid front lines comes back to NFL

    01:29

  • Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes guilty of 4 counts of fraud, acquitted on 4

    01:43

  • NHL fan awarded $10,000 scholarship after saving life

    01:41

  • Antonio Brown dismissed from Buccaneers after leaving game

    01:27

  • Supporters of Jan. 6 attack on Capitol shift focus to local politics

    03:10

  • Urgent search for two missing amid Colorado wildfire devastation

    01:49

Nightly News

Stopping by CES as a hologram to witness the future of tech

01:18

A new generation of personalized tech was on display at CES, the biggest consumer tech show, with a goal of transporting us into a virtual world. NBC News’ Jo Ling Kent beamed into CES as a hologram using PORTL technology to show us the future.Jan. 6, 2022

  • Motorists stranded on icy I-95 help feed others trapped in their cars

    01:20
  • Now Playing

    Stopping by CES as a hologram to witness the future of tech

    01:18
  • UP NEXT

    Inside the ‘Stop the Steal’ movement amid concerns over midterm elections

    03:17

  • Inside the FBI’s January 6 investigation

    02:58

  • At least 12 killed in Philadelphia row home fire

    01:06

  • Schools see jump in disruptions in first week after the holidays

    02:22

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All