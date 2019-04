Stories of heroism emerge from tragic shooting at California synagogue 02:04 copied!

As a gunman opened fire on the Chabad of Poway, killing 60-year-old Lori Kaye, worshippers inside took action to save lives. Now the community is determined to stand strong. “We are a Jewish nation that will stand tall. We will not let anyone or anything take us down,” Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein said.

