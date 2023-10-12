IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: House Majority Leader Steve Scalise unexpectedly withdraws from speaker’s race

  • Now Playing

    Stories of those caught in the crosshairs of the Israel-Hamas war

    01:41
  • UP NEXT

    Blinken on Israel-Hamas war and getting Americans out

    02:53

  • New details on Hamas’ attack on Israel’s Supernova Music Festival

    03:02

  • Millions in Gaza have nowhere to go as Israeli bombs fall from the sky

    03:56

  • Potential Israeli ground invasion of Gaza looming as death toll rises

    05:25

  • Blinken addresses Iran’s possible involvement in Hamas attack

    02:25

  • Rep. Scalise nominated by GOP for House Speaker

    01:21

  • Israel-Hamas war escalates tensions nationwide

    02:15

  • Israel’s sense of security forever changed from Hamas attack

    01:46

  • New details on Hamas’ surprise terror attack revealed

    02:37

  • Israeli forces preparing ground offensive against Hamas

    03:25

  • Israel-Hamas war intensifying as survivors of Hamas attacks speak out

    06:52

  • Relatives of American mother and daughter missing in Israel speak out

    00:57

  • The stories of Israel-Hamas war victims

    02:08

  • Biden condemns Hamas actions, says U.S. is sending Israel military aid

    00:59

  • Did Iran play a role in the Hamas attacks on Israel?

    00:50

  • Gaza neighborhoods lie in ruins after Israeli retaliation airstrikes

    02:02

  • Israeli troops still trying to secure towns near Gaza border as Hamas launches new rockets

    03:39

  • Israel intensifies retaliation after massive Hamas terror attack

    07:12

  • Man recounts family’s last conversation with mother missing in Israel

    00:39

Nightly News

Stories of those caught in the crosshairs of the Israel-Hamas war

01:41

As the Israel-Hamas war escalates, NBC News’ Kelly Cobiella shares the stories of those caught in the violence and those being remembered.Oct. 12, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Stories of those caught in the crosshairs of the Israel-Hamas war

    01:41
  • UP NEXT

    Blinken on Israel-Hamas war and getting Americans out

    02:53

  • New details on Hamas’ attack on Israel’s Supernova Music Festival

    03:02

  • Millions in Gaza have nowhere to go as Israeli bombs fall from the sky

    03:56

  • Potential Israeli ground invasion of Gaza looming as death toll rises

    05:25

  • Blinken addresses Iran’s possible involvement in Hamas attack

    02:25
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All