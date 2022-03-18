Storms cause destruction in Southeast and Texas wildfire turns deadly
01:30
In South Alabama, the town of Atmore was left reeling after a possible tornado struck, leaving at least three people injured. The danger stretched to the Florida Panhandle, where sheets of blinding rain hid yet another possible tornado that tossed trees into homes. Meanwhile, there’s a desperate fight to contain a fast-moving wildfire in Texas.March 18, 2022
