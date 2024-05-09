Stormy Daniels faces blistering cross examination by Trump lawyer

The defense in former President Trump's hush money trial tried to discredit Stormy Daniels' who claims she had a sexual encounter with Mr. Trump, which he denies. Mr. Trump's lawyers suggesting Daniels made up the story and was trying to cash in. The defense also arguing her salacious testimony was irrelevant to the case, but the judge denied a mistrial request. NBC News' Laura Jarrett reports.May 9, 2024