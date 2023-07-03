IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • California skiers hitting the slopes this 4th of July due to rare snowy summer conditions

  • Search for suspects intensifying after shooting in Baltimore kills two

  • Student loan borrowers must resume payments starting October 1

    Stranded hiker rescued thanks to iPhone SOS feature

    Inside a Taiwan military base preparing for Chinese invasion threat

  • Florida’s new immigration crackdown sparking protests

  • North Carolina roller coaster ‘Fury 325’ shut down after massive crack was discovered

  • Israel targets Palestinian militants in massive military operation

  • Severe storms, heat alerts impacting 4th of July weekend

  • Weight loss surgeries spiking among children and young adults, study finds

  • Shark attack threat off the coast of Florida this 4th of July weekend

  • Biden explores options to help borrowers after Supreme Court strikes down student debt relief plan

  • Violent protests erupt in France for 5th straight night following police shooting of 17-year-old

  • What is the future of submersibles after Titan implosion?

  • Flight delays and cancellations surging ahead of July 4th weekend

  • Screen Actors Guild nearing strike deadline

  • Severe storms, record heat impacting Americans across the country

  • Biden calls Supreme Court’s decision to block student loan relief a ‘mistake’

  • Supreme Court strikes down Biden’s student debt loan relief

  • Thousands stuck at airports amid flight delays and cancellations

Nightly News

Stranded hiker rescued thanks to iPhone SOS feature

A stranded hiker in a remote Los Angeles canyon had no service but had her iPhone 14 which has a new SOS feature that allows a 911 call to go via satellite. NBC News’ Erin McLaughlin has more details on the rescue.July 3, 2023

