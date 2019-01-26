Nightly News

Stranger comes to Colin Powell’s rescue, helps him change tire on side of the road

01:24

Former Secretary of State Powell wrote about the act of kindness on Facebook, saying: “Thanks, Anthony. You touched my soul and reminded me about what this country is all about and why it is so great… you made my day.”Jan. 26, 2019

