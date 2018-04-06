Feedback
Stranger finds young girl’s letter to late father, helps her achieve a dream

 

After the death of her father, 11-year-old Emily started writing a yearly letter and sending it skyward to him with a balloon. After one was found miles away, the kindness of a stranger helped Emily accomplish her dream of taking horseback riding lessons, her dad’s passion.

