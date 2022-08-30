IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Street racing surge across U.S. has deadly consequences

01:32

In many U.S. cities, street racing is dominating social media and turning deadly. In Chicago, a 40-year-old woman was killed when one of two racing Corvette careened out of control. The crash comes amid an apparent street racing trend nationwide that took off during the pandemic when the lockdown left streets empty. Aug. 30, 2022

