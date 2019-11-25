Stroke victim raises questions about Chicago’s 911 system

A man suffering from a stroke at a hotel in Chicago couldn’t get help for several minutes because he didn’t know the exact address. Our affiliate station NBC Chicago, WMAQ, has more of this story on their website. Late Monday, in a statement to NBC News, the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications said, “We acknowledge the urgency of Mr. Raible’s situation, and more should have been done to proactively assist Mr. Raible during his 9-1-1 calls to gather the necessary information in order to dispatch medical assistance in a more timely manner than what occurred...” The OEMC says it remains committed to “taking steps to address internal procedures and provide additional tools to our staff to help them assist the public.”