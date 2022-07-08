Strong jobs report despite recession fears

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he is backing out of buying Twitter. Plus, NBC News’ Tom Costello reports on today’s employment report, which exceeded expectations with more private sector jobs added than existed before the pandemic. The U.S. economy added 372,000 jobs last month according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Many industries saw big gains including health care, business services, leisure and hospitality, transportation, and manufacturing. Unemployment is still near 50-year lows with more jobs open than workers to fill them.July 8, 2022