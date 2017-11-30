Feedback
Students come out in vocal opposition of GOP tax plan

 

Students across the U.S. participated in walkouts and protests at the Republican tax plan, which would no longer allow those with student loans to deduct interest from their taxes.

'All the girls are lying?' Roy Moore interrupted during church speech

Survey shows most men haven't changed attitudes on harassment

Supreme Court prepared to narrow police ability to track cellphone users

Tampa police confident man in custody is serial killer

At United Nations, Ambassador Haley warns North Korea against war

At United Nations, Ambassador Haley warns North Korea against war

He blew up an ancient cultural treasure. Should iconic Buddhas now be rebuilt?

American's fatal fall off Sydney cliff ruled gay hate crime 27 years later

British PM issues rare rebuke of Trump for retweeting anti-Muslim videos

Two American tourists fined for 'butt selfie'

