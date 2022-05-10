Students hand out fentanyl testing strips to colleges to prevent overdoses

A group of students from USC created a harm reduction group after a dozen students at the university died from overdoses. They’ve handed out 10,000 free test strips at campuses across California and now ship to schools across the country. Some states consider the test strips drug paraphernalia and makes distributing them illegal as they believe it will encourage people to use drugs. NBC News’ Kate Snow visits a lab to better understand how the strips work.May 10, 2022