Nightly News

Students’ math and reading scores fall, adding evidence of pandemic disruptions, report finds

01:58

The National Assessment of Educational Progress tested nearly 450,000 fourth and eighth graders across the U.S. The data shows just 26 percent of eighth graders were proficient or above in math, and only 33 percent of fourth graders were proficient or above in reading.Oct. 24, 2022

