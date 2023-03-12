IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Study finds active monitoring as effective as invasive treatments for some prostate cancer patients

The New England Journal of Medicine published a new study suggesting patients with localized instances of prostate cancer may be able to delay more invasive treatment. Researchers found those that opted for active surveillance had the same survival rates as those who underwent surgery or radiation after fifteen years. NBC News’ Dr. John Torres dives deep into the alternative treatment option for patients at low risk of cancer spread.March 12, 2023

