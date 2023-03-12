Study finds active monitoring as effective as invasive treatments for some prostate cancer patients

Good news from everyday people02:57
- Now Playing
Study finds active monitoring as effective as invasive treatments for some prostate cancer patients01:43
- UP NEXT
Mikaela Shiffrin breaks record for most World Cup wins after clinching 87th title02:02
Tennessee town blames Jack Daniel's for growing fungus02:27
Increasing fallout after historic Silicon Valley Bank collapse02:08
California levee fails, leading to floods and water rescues03:16
Evacuation orders issued in parts of California as powerful storm brings flash flooding04:04
Silicon Valley Bank collapses in biggest bank failure since Great Recession02:07
George Santos denies helping former associate with credit card skimming scheme01:29
New signs of legal troubles for Trump02:46
Asthma medication shortage leaves some parents concerned01:44
Scammers stealing billions of dollars from Medicare and Medicaid, investigation reveals02:41
Mikaela Shiffrin ties Alpine skiing World Cup win record with 86th victory01:49
Nightly News Full Broadcast (March 9th)21:02
Former Sesame Street writer teaches kids about dangers of gun violence01:57
FDA updates mammogram standards to help catch breast cancer earlier01:44
Russian missile barrage hits Ukrainian power plant and key energy infrastructure01:30
Norfolk Southern CEO tells Congress the company is ‘committed to doing what’s right’02:40
Biden unveils $6.8 trillion budget plan which includes record military spending01:45
Mexican cartel responsible for kidnapping four Americans appears to apologize, official says02:07
Good news from everyday people02:57
- Now Playing
Study finds active monitoring as effective as invasive treatments for some prostate cancer patients01:43
- UP NEXT
Mikaela Shiffrin breaks record for most World Cup wins after clinching 87th title02:02
Tennessee town blames Jack Daniel's for growing fungus02:27
Increasing fallout after historic Silicon Valley Bank collapse02:08
California levee fails, leading to floods and water rescues03:16
Play All