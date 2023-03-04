Study finds new treatment for high cholesterol

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Bempedoic Acid could be the new alternative to statins, the most common treatment to high cholesterol that impacts some patients with side effects. Researchers found that the new medicine can reduce a patient’s risk of getting heart attacks significantly with minimal side effects. NBC News’ Dr. John Torres explains how Bempedoic Acid will be a promising new tool to battle against heart disease.
