Stunning display of Northern Lights seen around the world
May 13, 202401:16

Nightly News

A rare solar storm made the Northern Lights visible in all 50 states and around the world, providing a spectacular show in the skies. NBC News' Liz Kreutz reports.May 13, 2024

