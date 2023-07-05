IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Instagram and Meta launch new app to rival Twitter

  • Tenants take a stand against one of largest corporate landlords in U.S.

  • July 4th marked hottest day ever recorded globally

    Substance found in White House confirmed to be cocaine

    Philadelphia shooting suspect charged with five counts of murder

  • Five suspected shark attacks off of New York beaches over the past two days

  • Sally Ride, first American woman to travel to space, honored with statue in Ronald Reagan library

  • Scranton producing critical ammunition for Ukraine

  • Police in Southern California using drones to help with dangerous situations

  • Israel’s largest military operation in decades targeting Palestinian militants

  • Severe storms threaten 4th of July events across the country

  • Gunman kills five people in Philadelphia

  • California skiers hitting the slopes this 4th of July due to rare snowy summer conditions

  • Student loan borrowers must resume payments starting October 1

  • Stranded hiker rescued thanks to iPhone SOS feature

  • Inside a Taiwan military base preparing for Chinese invasion threat

  • Florida’s new immigration crackdown sparking protests

  • North Carolina roller coaster ‘Fury 325’ shut down after massive crack was discovered

  • Israel targets Palestinian militants in massive military operation

  • Severe storms, heat alerts impacting 4th of July weekend

Nightly News

Substance found in White House confirmed to be cocaine

A Secret Service investigation is currently underway after testing confirmed that a white substance found at the White House Sunday is cocaine. NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell has the latest details. July 5, 2023

Best of NBC News

