Nightly News

Summer expected to be the busiest travel season ever

01:29

Travelers are gearing up for a chaotic summer with Expedia predicting it to be the busiest travel season ever. But even so, high fuel prices, staffing shortages, along with cancellations nationwide will cause plane ticket prices to increase. Now, Consumer Reports is calling on Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to do more to protect passengers by creating a so-called bill of rights uniformly applied to all airlines. April 18, 2022

