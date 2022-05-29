IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Father and daughter united through protecting the nation

    02:42

  • Top Gun: Maverick on track make $151 million this weekend

    01:43
  • Now Playing

    Summer travels interrupted in part by bad weather and staffing shortages

    01:44
  • UP NEXT

    Democrats Losing Some Support from Black voters ahead of midterms

    02:10

  • Five dead in Georgia boating crash

    01:21

  • Democrats push for stricter federal gun laws

    02:03

  • Hero teacher speaks out about the terror that unfolded at Robb Elementary

    01:42

  • President Biden meets with families of shooting victims in Uvalde

    02:49

  • Questions arise as records show Uvalde police recently completed active shooter training

    02:07

  • The San Francisco professional mover delivering furniture to veterans in need

    02:30

  • Nationwide car rental shortage interrupts travel season

    02:30

  • Officials crack down on baby formula price gouging

    01:45

  • “The Lockdown Generation”: U.S. children facing mass shootings and the effect on their mental health

    02:30

  • While the NRA convention is held in Houston, protests against gun violence ensue across the nation

    02:28

  • Uvalde elementary schoolers kept calling 911 for help as police were instructed to not engage

    02:46

  • People travel to Uvalde to show support

    01:30

  • Federal government uses defense production act for the third time this week

    01:47

  • Jury deliberations begin in Depp v Heard trial

    02:28

  • Memorial Day Weekend hit with severe weather warnings

    01:19

  • Demonstrators protest annual NRA meeting in aftermath of Uvalde school massacre

    01:44

Nightly News

Summer travels interrupted in part by bad weather and staffing shortages

01:44

Though 40 million Americans are traveling across the country to kick off summer, experts say bad weather coupled with soaring demand and staffing shortages may make for a bumpy ride. Thousands are facing flight delays and cancellations this holiday weekend. Delta leads in cancellations, blaming the weather and congested airspace. This comes days after they announced trimming summer flights by about two percent.May 29, 2022

  • Father and daughter united through protecting the nation

    02:42

  • Top Gun: Maverick on track make $151 million this weekend

    01:43
  • Now Playing

    Summer travels interrupted in part by bad weather and staffing shortages

    01:44
  • UP NEXT

    Democrats Losing Some Support from Black voters ahead of midterms

    02:10

  • Five dead in Georgia boating crash

    01:21

  • Democrats push for stricter federal gun laws

    02:03

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All