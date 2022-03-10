Sunken Endurance ship found in Antarctica over 100 years later
The Endurance, which sank in 1915 during an expedition to Antarctica, is a symbol of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s legendary leadership as all 28 men on board survived. The ship was found nearly two miles deep and in remarkably good condition.March 10, 2022
