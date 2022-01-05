Super Bowl champ who worked on Covid front lines comes back to NFL
After winning the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif took time away from football to work as a doctor in the fight against Covid. He talks to NBC News’ Kevin Tibbles about his return to the NFL with the New York Jets.Jan. 5, 2022
