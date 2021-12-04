IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Delta vs. omicron: CDC director discusses coronavirus variants

    01:53

  • 210,000 jobs added in November in weakest report of the year

    01:16

  • Alec Baldwin says he is not at fault for ‘Rust’ movie set tragedy

    01:57

  • Arrests made in Los Angeles smash-and-grab robberies

    01:24

  • Supply chain crisis explained through the journey of a single sweater

    02:09

  • Digital art dominating Miami’s famous Art Basel

    01:48

  • Omicron variant detected in several states across U.S.

    02:14

  • Parents of accused Michigan high school shooter charged

    03:41

  • Women’s Tennis Association suspends all tournaments in China

    01:29

  • Blinken seeks to ease Russia-Ukraine tensions

    01:30

  • How Amazon gets gifts to your door just two days after purchase

    02:33

  • Alec Baldwin says he never pulled trigger in ‘Rust’ movie set shooting

    01:48

  • Senate votes to avoid government shutdown

    01:21

  • Biden announces new Covid plan as omicron variant spreads

    03:00

  • First case of omicron variant detected in U.S.

    02:47

  • Supreme Court hears Mississippi abortion case that challenges Roe v. Wade

    02:27

  • Abortion providers say stakes are 'unbelievably high' for Supreme Court case

    01:48

  • Trump tested positive for Covid before Biden debate, sources say

    01:17

  • Tucson officer fired after fatally shooting man in wheelchair

    01:51

  • How one of America's largest railroads plans to avert future supply chain crises

    02:46

Nightly News

Supply chain crisis explained through the journey of a single sweater

02:09

Everlane gave NBC News’ Stephanie Ruhle a behind-the-scenes look at what the clothing industry is up against amid the supply chain crisis. With multiple stops around the world, it could take a single sweater seven months to make it to a store shelf.Dec. 4, 2021

  • Delta vs. omicron: CDC director discusses coronavirus variants

    01:53

  • 210,000 jobs added in November in weakest report of the year

    01:16

  • Alec Baldwin says he is not at fault for ‘Rust’ movie set tragedy

    01:57

  • Arrests made in Los Angeles smash-and-grab robberies

    01:24

  • Supply chain crisis explained through the journey of a single sweater

    02:09

  • Digital art dominating Miami’s famous Art Basel

    01:48

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All