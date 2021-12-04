Supply chain crisis explained through the journey of a single sweater
Everlane gave NBC News’ Stephanie Ruhle a behind-the-scenes look at what the clothing industry is up against amid the supply chain crisis. With multiple stops around the world, it could take a single sweater seven months to make it to a store shelf.Dec. 4, 2021
