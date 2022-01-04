Supporters of Jan. 6 attack on Capitol shift focus to local politics
A year after the Capitol riot, NBC News’ Brandy Zadrozny reports on how extremists shifted their tactics from national to local politics – focusing on school board meetings or protesting public health measures.Jan. 4, 2022
