Supporters trying to stop execution of Texas mother citing new evidence

Texas mother Melissa Lucio was convicted of murdering her daughter and is now four days from being put to death. But, new evidence is fueling nationwide calls to halt the execution of Lucio and grant a new trial to the woman who has spent the last 14 years on death row. Several jurors in Lucio’s case are now calling for clemency as a bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers asks the state’s pardon board to cancel Lucio’s execution.April 23, 2022