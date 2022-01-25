Supreme Court agrees to hear challenges to affirmative action in college admissions
The Supreme Court agreed to hear two cases challenging affirmative action at Harvard and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The court has previously upheld the practice, though two of the justices who ruled in favor are now gone.Jan. 25, 2022
