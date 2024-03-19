IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Supreme Court allows aggressive Texas migrant law to take effect
March 19, 2024

Nightly News

Supreme Court allows aggressive Texas migrant law to take effect

02:13

The court ruled that that the law, which allows state law enforcement officers to arrest migrants suspected of entering Texas illegally, can go into effect while an appeals court considers the case. NBC News' Gabe Gutierrez reports.March 19, 2024

