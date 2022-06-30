Supreme Court allows Biden to end Trump-era immigration policy

The Supreme Court has ruled the Biden administration can end the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” policy. This comes after four migrants were killed in Texas as authorities chased alleged human smugglers and just days after 53 migrants died in San Antonio. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez interviewed an immigrant advocate who praised the ruling, saying the Mexican side of the border has grown increasingly dangerous. But critics say ending ‘Remain in Mexico’ will encourage more migrants to cross the border.June 30, 2022