IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Nation’s airports see near record passenger volume amid holiday rush

    02:08

  • Record migrant crossings push border patrol past capacity

    02:08

  • Bodycam footage shows Prague police response after deadly mass shooting

    01:47

  • What we know about the first known American hostage killed in Israel-Hamas war

    02:32
  • Now Playing

    Supreme Court declines special counsel’s request to weigh in now on Trump immunity

    02:35
  • UP NEXT

    Daughter gifts father prized football card that he sold to keep family afloat

    01:54

  • Shuttered Target stores had less crime than other open locations nearby: CNBC investigation

    01:50

  • Palestinian American describes pain of losing relatives and hometown in Gaza

    02:22

  • Report: Hamas rejects Israeli cease-fire offer

    01:28

  • How NORAD tracks Santa Claus on Christmas Eve

    01:54

  • 440 kids have died from window covering cords over 50 years. Why has change been so slow?

    03:31

  • Texas governor flies migrants from border to Chicago

    02:14

  • What challenges airports face amid record holiday travel rush

    01:48

  • At least 14 people killed in Prague mass shooting

    02:25

  • 10 Americans released from Venezuela in exchange for Maduro ally

    01:40

  • New Yorkers memorialize lost pets with special Central Park Christmas tree

    01:24

  • Telemetry is key for treating patients. Improper monitoring can lead to tragedy.

    04:49

  • What it’s like to work for the TSA amid the holiday travel rush

    02:13

  • An estimated 20,000 people killed in Gaza since Oct. 7, Hamas authorities say

    02:28

  • Israel: Mistakenly killed hostages had escaped Hamas 5 days earlier

    01:26

Nightly News

Supreme Court declines special counsel’s request to weigh in now on Trump immunity

02:35

The Supreme Court declined Special Counsel Jack Smith’s request to determine right now whether former President Trump is immune from prosecution for anything that happened while he was in office. NBC News’ Laura Jarrett explains.Dec. 23, 2023

Get more newsLiveon

  • Nation’s airports see near record passenger volume amid holiday rush

    02:08

  • Record migrant crossings push border patrol past capacity

    02:08

  • Bodycam footage shows Prague police response after deadly mass shooting

    01:47

  • What we know about the first known American hostage killed in Israel-Hamas war

    02:32
  • Now Playing

    Supreme Court declines special counsel’s request to weigh in now on Trump immunity

    02:35
  • UP NEXT

    Daughter gifts father prized football card that he sold to keep family afloat

    01:54
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All