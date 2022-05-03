Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade leaked

Demonstrators flocked to the Supreme Court shortly after Politico broke the news of an unprecedented leak of an entire draft opinion in one of the court's most consequential cases, saying the landmark Roe v. Wade decision should be overruled. The draft was written by Justice Samuel Alito, saying there is no support for Roe in the constitution, and the right to an abortion is not deeply rooted in the nation’s history and traditions. The Supreme Court has confirmed the draft is authentic. Chief Justice John Roberts launched an investigation into who leaked the draft.May 3, 2022