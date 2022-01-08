Supreme Court hears arguments on Biden administration’s vaccine, mask mandate
The Supreme Court seems prepared to block the Biden administration’s vaccine and mask requirements for companies with more than 100 employees. The court’s conservative majority was skeptical that OSHA has the legal authority to issue such a sweeping nationwide rule.Jan. 8, 2022
