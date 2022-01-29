Supreme Court Justice contenders make President Biden’s shortlist

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Facebook community provides father and daughter “bucket list” experiences02:22
Violent crime on the rise amid bail reform controversy02:44
Team USA touches down in Beijing for winter Olympics01:48
Ukraine braces for possible invasion as Russia adds military force01:47
Now Playing
Supreme Court Justice contenders make President Biden’s shortlist00:46
UP NEXT
Bomb cyclone buries Northeast in snow02:45
Boston hit hardest by winter storm whiteout02:11
Biden touts infrastructure law after Pittsburgh bridge collapse01:32
Gen. Milley warns Russia could invade Ukraine with ‘little warning’01:24
City mourns 22-year-old NYPD officer as U.S. sees alarming rise in gun violence02:30
Humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan as dozens of Americans remain trapped02:28
San Francisco lifts indoor mask mandate for those who are boosted01:29
Hong Kong protest leader pledges to keep fighting for democracy02:37
Willow, the Bidens’ cat, becomes the newest White House resident01:13
Millions bracing for dangerous winter storm01:44
Biden honors Supreme Court Justice Breyer, vows to nominate Black woman02:12
Senate Democrats eager to begin Supreme Court confirmation process01:25
Biden holds critical call with Ukraine president as Russia tension escalates01:46
Covid vaccine mandate for health care workers takes effect amid staff shortage01:45
United Airlines opens flight academy to address pilot shortage01:58
Supreme Court Justice contenders make President Biden’s shortlist00:46
NBC News’ Josh Lederman joins from the White House with more on who is on President Biden's shortlist to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.Jan. 29, 2022
Facebook community provides father and daughter “bucket list” experiences02:22
Violent crime on the rise amid bail reform controversy02:44
Team USA touches down in Beijing for winter Olympics01:48
Ukraine braces for possible invasion as Russia adds military force01:47
Now Playing
Supreme Court Justice contenders make President Biden’s shortlist00:46
UP NEXT
Bomb cyclone buries Northeast in snow02:45