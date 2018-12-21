Nightly News

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has malignant growths removed from lungs

01:14

Ginsburg, 85, underwent a pulmonary lobectomy at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, the court said. Two nodules were found in her left lung after she underwent tests following a fall that fractured three of her ribs on Nov. 7.Dec. 21, 2018

  • Meet the volunteer elves answering kids’ Christmas letters in Santa Claus, Indiana

    01:10

  • Uber says it’s relaunching self-driving cars with major safety upgrades

    00:50

  • Millions expected to hit the mall in last minute ‘Panic Saturday’ holiday shopping spree

    00:59

  • New concerns about toxic waste after wildfires tore through California communities

    01:50

  • Powerful East Coast storm brings cancellations and delays throughout the country

    01:14

  • Fiancé of missing Colorado woman charged in her murder

    01:06

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All