Nightly News

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has malignant growths removed from lungs

01:14

Ginsburg, 85, underwent a pulmonary lobectomy at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, the court said. Two nodules were found in her left lung after she underwent tests following a fall that fractured three of her ribs on Nov. 7.Dec. 21, 2018

  • The Hip Hop Nutcracker adds a new twist to the classic ballet

    02:07

  • This Chicago neighborhood is using art to bring the community together

    01:35

  • El Chapo reduced to tears after 7-year-old twin daughters visit court

    01:47

  • Outrage after high school wrestler forced to cut dreadlocks or forfeit match

    01:32

  • Two arrested after drone brought busy British airport to a standstill

    01:23

  • How the government shutdown impacts everyday Americans

    01:24

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All