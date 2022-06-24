Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade: Full coverage

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The justices ruled 6-3 to uphold the Mississippi law which bans abortion after fifteen weeks, and overturned Roe v. Wade with a 5-4 vote. President Biden reacted to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, calling it a “sad day for the Court and for this country.” Ahead of the midterms, Democrats are hoping the Supreme Court’s ruling will shuffle the political deck, and they plan to emphasize the court ruling through the summer and fall. But Democrats face historic headwinds with rising inflation and high gas prices as well.June 24, 2022