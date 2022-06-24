Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade in landmark decision

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The justices ruled 6-3 to uphold the Mississippi law which bans abortion after fifteen weeks, and overturned Roe v. Wade with a 5-4 vote. In a joint dissent from Justices Breyer, Sotomayor and Kagan, the three say there is “nothing now to prevent Congress from banning abortion nationwide if it chooses to.”June 24, 2022