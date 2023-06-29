IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Thousands stuck at airports amid flight delays and cancellations

    02:11

  • Biden, Trump react to Supreme Court’s affirmative action decision

    01:51

  • FBI taking action on swatting, a crime involving fake 911 calls

    02:29

  • Baker offers sourdough scavenger hunt to his local community

    01:30

  • Protests in Paris after 17-year-old killed during police traffic stop

    01:13

  • Taiwan's foreign minister issues stark warning about tensions with China

    02:03

  • Parkland school officer found not guilty for failure to confront gunman who killed 17

    01:39
    Inside daring effort to rescue Ukrainian children

    03:39

  • Former NFL quarterback's drowning death raises alarm about rip current danger

    01:39

  • Borscht Belt museum celebrating historic area built by American Jews

    01:46

  • Delta flight without functioning nose landing gear lands safely on runway

    02:46

  • Air quality alerts from Canadian wildfires impacting millions across U.S.

    02:03

  • Liz Cheney speaks one-on-one with Lester Holt: Exclusive

    03:32

  • At least 100 members of last Congress were descendents of slaveholders, Reuters finds

    02:58

  • CDC issues malaria alert after 5 locally contracted cases reported in the U.S.

    01:38

  • Prosecutors seek death penalty for Bryan Kohberger in Idaho murders

    01:35

  • Audio recording reveals Trump apparently discussing classified documents

    02:04

  • Dangerous heat impacting millions across U.S.

    02:00

  • Flight delays and cancellations already plaguing July 4th weekend

    01:44

Nightly News

Supreme Court rejects affirmative action in college admissions

03:03

The Supreme Court made a landmark decision today by rejecting the use of race as we know it in college admissions. NBC News’ Laura Jarrett has more details on the justices’ responses and the path forward for schools.June 29, 2023

Best of NBC News

