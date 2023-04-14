IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Supreme Court temporarily blocks ruling limiting access to abortion pill

01:58

The Supreme Court moved quickly to block a federal judge’s order rolling back access to the abortion pill mifepristone. Meanwhile, Florida banned anyone from seeking an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. NBC News’ Laura Jarrett has more details.April 14, 2023

