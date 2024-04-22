IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Surge of Chinese migrants crossing Southern border into the U.S.
April 22, 202402:42

  • Prosecution, defense paint competing visions of Trump as trial begins

    03:26
  • Now Playing

    Surge of Chinese migrants crossing Southern border into the U.S.

    02:42
  • UP NEXT

    Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at Yale

    02:52

  • Volkswagen workers vote to unionize in Tennessee assembly plant

    01:32

  • Barry Manilow makes history with Radio City performance

    01:45

  • Trump defense mirrors his campaign style

    00:45

  • Senate poised to vote on new aid for Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan

    00:40

  • TikTok faces potential ban in bill expected to pass in Senate

    01:45

  • Suspected intoxicated driver kills two children after crashing into birthday party

    02:23

  • 40 years after ‘Footloose,’ Kevin Bacon returns to the film’s high school ahead of its demolition

    02:40

  • Higher airfares expected as U.S. airlines project delivery of fewer planes

    01:53

  • Good Samaritans save man from fiery crash on side of highway moments before fire reaches him

    01:22

  • Speaker Mike Johnson’s job threatened by hardline House conservatives

    01:36

  • Columbia University rabbi warns Jewish students, ‘return home as soon as possible’

    02:02

  • Opening statements set to begin in Trump criminal trial

    02:16

  • 25 years later, Columbine’s effects on school security endure with lasting impacts on students

    02:28

  • College coach surprises basketball player by flying in his family to see him play for the first time

    03:19

  • Officials: No criminal charges in caught-on-camera case of black bear cubs pulled from tree

    02:09

  • Suspected counterfeit botox now linked to adverse reactions in 11 states

    01:38

Nightly News

Surge of Chinese migrants crossing Southern border into the U.S.

02:42

The number of migrants from China has soared from under 1,000 a few years ago to more than 37,000 last year. NBC News' David Noriega reports on what's behind the increase and how the U.S. says it's addressing the issue.April 22, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Prosecution, defense paint competing visions of Trump as trial begins

    03:26
  • Now Playing

    Surge of Chinese migrants crossing Southern border into the U.S.

    02:42
  • UP NEXT

    Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at Yale

    02:52

  • Volkswagen workers vote to unionize in Tennessee assembly plant

    01:32

  • Barry Manilow makes history with Radio City performance

    01:45

  • Trump defense mirrors his campaign style

    00:45
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All