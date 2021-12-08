Surgeon General issues rare public health advisory over youth mental health crisis
01:52
Share this -
copied
Symptoms of anxiety and depression have doubled during the pandemic, according to the report. The advisory also calls for action from social media companies. Dr. Vivek Murthy tells NBC News’ Kristen Dahlgren that platforms should “proactively enhance and contribute to the mental health and well-being of our children.”Dec. 8, 2021
Surgeon General issues rare public health advisory over youth mental health crisis
01:52
Burnout: Resilience and recovery
30:55
Singer Grace Gaustad on creating music for those living with anxiety
08:36
Schools use Covid funding to invest in mental health programs
03:52
How to take care of your mental health and wellness as winter approaches
05:56
These veterans found a way to tell difficult stories through art and music