  • Surgeon General issues rare public health advisory over youth mental health crisis

    01:52

  • Burnout: Resilience and recovery

    30:55

  • Singer Grace Gaustad on creating music for those living with anxiety

    08:36

  • Schools use Covid funding to invest in mental health programs

    03:52

  • How to take care of your mental health and wellness as winter approaches

    05:56

  • These veterans found a way to tell difficult stories through art and music

    04:51

  • Family advocates for mental health resources amid high Latino depression rates

    03:44

  • Simone Biles hopes to be a ‘voice for the voiceless’ in championing mental health

    10:08

  • How to prioritize mental health at work, on social media

    05:45

  • Could mushrooms, molly and acid be the new wave of mental health care?

    04:04

  • UNC Chapel Hill suspends classes following student suicides

    01:27

  • Latina youth see their worth thanks to suicide prevention program

    03:24

  • ’It really helped my recovery’: Veterans on service dogs and mental health

    04:57

  • TikTok rolling out new mental health features: Will it make a difference?

    05:05

  • This school puts mental health and relationship-building first to help students thrive

    04:14

  • Texas program works to save lives amid rise in teen girls attempting suicide

    02:20

  • How video calls and messaging can negatively impact mental health

    03:27

  • A meal support group is changing the lives of people with eating disorders

    06:56

  • How to cope with summer body image issues post-pandemic

    04:09

  • Report: Suicide rates rise among U.S. service members and veterans of post 9/11 wars

    05:18

Nightly News

Surgeon General issues rare public health advisory over youth mental health crisis

01:52

Symptoms of anxiety and depression have doubled during the pandemic, according to the report. The advisory also calls for action from social media companies. Dr. Vivek Murthy tells NBC News’ Kristen Dahlgren that platforms should “proactively enhance and contribute to the mental health and well-being of our children.”Dec. 8, 2021

