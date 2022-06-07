Survey shows most U.S. hospitals violate Hospital Price Transparency rule

A recent survey reveals that only 14 percent of U.S. hospitals follow a federal law that says they must publicly post their prices. The Hospital Price Transparency rule was created as a part of the Affordable Care Act that took effect in January 2021. It requires health systems to publicly post the cost of their items and services online, from standard charges to health insurance plans. The Federal Department of Health and Human Services enforces the rule and can fine hospitals up to $5,000 a day for being in violation. June 7, 2022