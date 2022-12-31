IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • In Memoriam: Remembering those we lost in 2022

    06:07

  • New York ‘hero’ saved 23 people during monster storm

    01:53

  • Families of Idaho murder victims hopeful for justice after suspect’s arrest

    01:40

  • What Trump’s tax returns reveal

    01:56

  • Travel nightmare shows signs of easing ahead of New Year’s Eve

    02:09
  • Now Playing

    Suspect arrested in murders of four University of Idaho students

    02:15
  • UP NEXT

    Pelé, Brazilian soccer superstar, dies at 82

    02:10

  • New insulin cost cap excludes an estimated 21 million people

    02:31

  • Holiday surplus leads to major sales: what to know

    01:42

  • Chinese plane flies within 10 feet of U.S. military aircraft

    01:22

  • Russia unleashes powerful new missile attacks on Ukraine

    01:29

  • George Santos facing federal investigation over finances

    01:45

  • Snowstorm stalls traffic in Denver as Buffalo begins to reopen

    02:11

  • Southwest expects a return to normal operations tomorrow

    02:35

  • Teen swimmer wins state title after recovering from shark attack

    01:34

  • Schools stocking Narcan to combat teen overdoses

    02:47

  • Tripledemic overwhelming U.S. hospitals

    01:58

  • Migrants in limbo at the border shelter in desperate conditions

    01:44

  • Francis calls for prayers for former Pope Benedict’s health

    02:01

  • Devastating storm toll in Buffalo fuels questions over response

    01:57

Nightly News

Suspect arrested in murders of four University of Idaho students

02:15

A suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students was taken into custody in Pennsylvania and charged with four counts of first-degree murder. The 28-year-old was a graduate student at Washington State University, just a short drive across the state line.Dec. 31, 2022

  • In Memoriam: Remembering those we lost in 2022

    06:07

  • New York ‘hero’ saved 23 people during monster storm

    01:53

  • Families of Idaho murder victims hopeful for justice after suspect’s arrest

    01:40

  • What Trump’s tax returns reveal

    01:56

  • Travel nightmare shows signs of easing ahead of New Year’s Eve

    02:09
  • Now Playing

    Suspect arrested in murders of four University of Idaho students

    02:15

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All